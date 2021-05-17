UL Softball Climbs In Latest RPI

The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns climbed some in the latest college softball ratings percentage index (RPI) of 2021, which was released over the weekend.

These were the final RPI listings prior to the announcement of the 64-team field for the NCAA Tournament, which was announced on Sunday.

Louisiana, who is currently 44-10 on the season, is listed at number 22 this week, which is up four spots from one week ago.

Last season, when the 2020 college softball season was canceled due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the Cajuns were ranked number one in the RPI listings.

The Cajuns went 4-0 last week, winning the Sun Belt Conference Tournament Championship, their 16th tournament title in the 21 years of the event.

Louisiana also won the regular-season Sun Belt Conference league championship once again this season, the 17th time in the 20 years of completed play that they've done so.

The only years in which UL failed to win the regular-season league championship were 2007 (FAU), 2013 (WKU), and 2018 (Texas St.).

This week, the Cajuns will participate in the Baton Rouge, Louisiana Regional, their 22nd-consecutive NCAA Regional appearance, and 30th in the last 31 years.

The only year since 1990 in which Louisiana failed to appear in a regional was 1998.

Louisiana's first game in the regional is scheduled for Friday against George Washington, with the winner facing the LSU/McNeese St. winner.

Alabama, UCLA, Florida, Oklahoma, and Oklahoma St. are the top five teams in this week's RPI listings.

6-10 consists of LSU, Arkansas, Florida St., Tennessee, and Texas.

Louisiana is the highest-listed Sun Belt Conference school, ahead of Texas St. (#34), South Alabama (#38), and Troy (#49), who all made the NCAA Regionals as at-large teams.

Georgia St. is the lowest-rated Sun Belt Conference school, listed at number 178.

View this week’s complete RPI listings here.