UL Softball Climbs In Latest Major Poll

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns are on the rise in one of the major college softball polls.

Louisiana is up one spot, to number 9, in the latest USA Today/NFCA Division I Coaches Poll, which was released on Tuesday.

Louisiana swept a three-game Sun Belt Conference series from Troy last weekend, after downing Nicholls in non-conference action, to improve to 23-3 on the season.

The Cajuns return to action on Wednesday evening, when they play host to the McNeese St. Cowgirls, before hitting the road to take on South Alabama in a league series this weekend.

UCLA is, once again, the top-ranked team in this week's poll, with Oklahoma, Florida St., Alabama, and Tennessee rounding out the top five.

Florida, Washington, LSU, Louisiana, and Texas are ranked 6-10, respectively.

At 11-15, it's Arizona, Georgia, Kentucky, Texas Tech, and Arkansas, followed by South Carolina, Auburn, James Madison, and Minnesota at 16-20.

Finally, at 21-25, Oklahoma St., Indiana, Wisconsin, Ole Miss, and Michigan round out the poll.

View the complete poll.