UL Softball Climbs In Latest Major Poll

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns are on the rise in one of the major college softball polls.

Louisiana is up two spots, to number 11, in the latest USA Today/NFCA Division I Coaches Poll, which was released on Tuesday.

Louisiana won four of five games last week, with wins over Lamar, North Dakota, Samford, and LSU, along with a loss to LSU, as they moved to 7-2 to begin the 2020 season.

The Cajuns return to action this weekend when they travel to Birmingham, Alabama, taking on Oklahoma St., Ole Miss, and UAB in the UAB Blazer Classic.

UCLA is the new top-ranked team in this week's poll, with Washington, Oklahoma, Texas, and Arizona rounding out the top five.

LSU, Florida, Michigan, Florida St., and Alabama are ranked 6-10, respectively.

At 11-15, it's Louisiana, Tennessee, Kentucky, Oklahoma St., and Oregon, followed by Arizona St., Minnesota, Missouri, Georgia, and Texas Tech at 16-20.

Finally, at 21-25, James Madison, South Carolina, Arkansas, Virginia Tech, and Northwestern.

View the complete poll.