UL Softball Blanks Louisiana Tech

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Cajuns recorded a victory in their final regular-season non-conference home game of the season on Tuesday afternoon.

13th-ranked Louisiana captured a 7-0 triumph over the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park.

For the Cajuns, the win marked their third-straight and their 20th in their last 21 games.

Louisiana jumped on top early, scoring two runs on three hits in the bottom half of the first inning, including runs batted in from Kaitlyn Alderink and Jade Gortarez, which gave them a 2-0 lead.

The Cajuns opened up the contest in the bottom half of the second inning, scoring five runs, all of them unearned, on three hits, including an RBI single by Gortartez, as well as a two-run single by Julie Rawls, which extended their lead to 7-0.

That would be all UL would need, as they coasted to the 7-0.

Louisiana, who outhit Louisiana Tech, 8-1, was led at the plate by Gortarez, who went 2-for-3 with two runs batted in, while Bryan went 2-for-2 with two walks and two runs scored.

In a losing cause for Louisiana Tech, Kylie Neel collected their only hit.

Summer Ellyson (16-4) recorded the win in the circle for the Cajuns, tossing three innings of one-hit, shutout softball.

For Ellyson, one of three UL pitchers to hold Louisiana Tech to no runs on only one hit, it was her 11th-consecutive victory, along with the 90th in her collegiate career.

Audrey Pickett (4-10) suffered the loss for the Lady Techsters, allowing seven runs on six hits over 1.2 innings.

View the game box score.

With the victory, Louisiana improved to 35-7 on the season, while Louisiana Tech dropped to 14-23.

The Cajuns return to the diamond on Saturday afternoon when they travel to Tuscaloosa, Alabama to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide in the first game of a two-game non-conference contest.