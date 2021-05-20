UL Softball Baton Rouge Regional Flashback: 2013

The 14th-ranked Louisiana Ragin’ Cajun softball team will travel to Baton Rouge this weekend, to take part in the Baton Rouge Regional.

Louisiana, who will be making their 22nd-consecutive regional appearance, including their 30th in the last 31 years, will be part of a four-team field that also includes top-seeded LSU, along with George Washington and McNeese St.

Play begins on Friday at Tiger Park, with LSU facing McNeese St. at 3 o'clock, before Louisiana takes on George Washington at 5:30 in the double-elimination format.

Louisiana will enter the regional with an overall record of 44-10.

The Cajuns have advanced to a number of Super Regional in recent years, winning five-straight regionals, from 2012-2016, as well as six of their last nine and seven of their last 11.

Louisiana fell on Championship Sunday to LSU in both 2017 and 2018, after winning the three previous times they went there, in 2008, 2010, and 2013.

On Tuesday, we looked back at the 2010 Baton Rouge Regional.

Today we look back at another regional championship, the 2013 Baton Rouge Regional:

On the first day, Louisiana picked-up a big win, blanking the Northwestern St. Demons, 3-0.

The Cajuns jumped on top early, when Sara Corbello (she had a great eye) drew a bases loaded walk, scoring Shellie Landry, to give them a quick 1-0 lead.

Louisiana extended their lead in the 4th inning, when Sarah Draheim drove home Nerissa Myers, to make it 2-0.

The Cajuns wrapped-up the scoring in the 6th, when a Landry infield single scored pinch-runner Meagan Thomas, as they coasted to a 3-0 victory.

While Myers and Landry were the offensive stars, it was pitcher Jordan Wallace that was the story of the game, tossing a one-hit shutout, while striking out 11.

That put UL in the winners bracket on Saturday against top-seeded LSU.

Just like on Friday, pitching, specifically Wallace, was story for Louisiana on Saturday, as the right-hander threw a 2-hit shutout, fanning 10 Tigers.

Brianna Cherry hit a two-run homer off LSU starter Rachele Fico in the 1st, while Corbello launched a solo shot in the 6th, to account for all of the runs, as UL was triumphant, 3-0.

The win over LSU moved Louisiana into Championship Sunday with an undefeated record, as they awaited an opponent, which would once again turn out to be the host school, LSU.

In the title game, it was Wallace that did it yet again, twirling another shutout, this one a 4-hitter, as Louisiana defeated LSU, 1-0, to win the regional.

Just as they did in the first two games, the Cajuns scored in the first inning, scoring an unearned run off of Fico.

That proved to be all they would need, as Wallace was just too much for the rest of the regional, going 3-0 in the tournament, pitching 21 shutout innings, while striking out a combined 25 hitters.

Her performance that weekend is one of the best in UL softball history.

Louisiana suffered heartbreaking defeat to Michigan in the Super Regionals, dropping 2-of-3 games, despite outscoring the Wolverines in the three games, 9-6, combined, but their championship in the 2013 Baton Rouge Regional is one that many Cajun fans won’t soon forget.