UL Softball Adds Texas A&M Transfer Jourdyn Campbell

The revolving door that is college athletics these days continues. The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns softball team has announced the addition of transfer Jourdyn Campbell to the program's roster.

Campbell comes to Lafayette after playing at Texas A&M in 2020 and 2021. She will still have three years of eligibility remaining.

“Jourdyn (Campbell) is an extremely athletic player with size, speed and power who will fit in well with our offensive style,” UL Softball Head Coach Gerry Glasco said. “Defensively, she can play any position in the infield or excel in the outfield.

“She is also a tremendous student who excels in the classroom,” Glasco added. “We believe she will bring excitement and discipline to our team for the next three years.”

A native of Kingwood, Texas, Campbell played shortstop during her prep career.

During the shortened 2020 season, Campbell started all 26 games for the Aggies, hitting .329 and leading the team in doubles (13) while adding 15 RBI. She ranked second in the nation in doubles.

This past spring, Campbell started 15 games and had 45 plate appearances. She continued her extra base-hitting prowess, with 60% of her total hits in that category.

Campbell will be coming to a program that is reloading for the 2022 season. Extra Inning Softball has the Cajuns' recruiting class ranked #1 in the nation.