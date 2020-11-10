UL Softball Adds Justice Milz

For the second time in less than a week, the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns are adding a senior transfer to its roster who played college softball for the Georgia Bulldogs last season.

On Monday, Louisiana officially announced the addition of Justice Milz, who has one season of eligibility remaining.

Milz joins fellow Georgia transfer Ciara Bryan, an outfielder, who was officially added to the UL roster last week.

A versatile player, Milz started games at first base, second base, and left-field during her four seasons at Georgia.

Last season, Milz appeared in 17 games for Georgia, including 12 as a starter at both first and second base, hitting .231 with one home run, nine runs batted in, and two stolen bases.

As a junior in 2019, Milz made 58 starts for the Bulldogs, making 20 at first base, 26 at second, seven in left field, and five as the designated player, while hitting .307, to go along with seven homers, 36 RBI's, and three stolen bases.

In 2018, as a sophomore, Milz put together her best season at Georgia, hitting .372 with 15 homers and 62 RBI's, while starting all 61 games at second base, good enough to be selected a second-team All-SEC performer.

As a freshman in 2017, Milz hit .333 over 33 games, all at second base, before suffering a season-ending injury.

A native of Kearney, Missouri, Milz attended Kearney High School, where she finished her prep career as the school's all-time batting average leader with a .418 mark, including .576 in 2013, as well as .500 in 2014.

Bryan is the sixth Division I transfer to sign with Louisiana since the end of the 2020 season, joining Bryan, along with infielder Jade Gortarez, pitcher Vanessa Foreman, pitcher/outfielder Karly Heath, and outfielder Jenna Kean.