UL Softball Adds Ciara Bryan

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns have added a power-hitting outfielder to its 2021 college softball roster.

The program officially announced the addition of graduate transfer Ciara Bryan on Thursday.

A left-handed hitter, Bryan hit .330 in three seasons with the Georgia Bulldogs of the SEC, to go along with 14 home runs and 78 runs batted in, while also accumulating 33 stolen bases.

Bryan, who will be eligible to play for Louisiana in 2021, and has one season of eligibility remaining, started 22 games in centerfield for Georgia last season, while starting in right-field in another six games.

As a freshman in 2018, Bryan appeared in 56 games, including 46 as a starter, hitting .351, while driving in 14 runs and stealing 12 bases.

As a sophomore in 2019, Bryan appeared in 61 games, all of them as a starter, hitting .328, with three homers, 28 RBI's, and ten stolen bases.

Last season, Bryan hit .317, to go along with 11 homers, 36 RBI's, and 11 stolen bases, good enough to be named a second-team All-SEC pick.

Of the 33 hits that Bryan collected in the shortened 2020 campaign, 17 of those went for extra bases, including four doubles and two triples, to go along with her 11 home runs.

Bryan led the Bulldogs in numerous statistical categories while being the primary leadoff hitter, leading the SEC in runs scored (48) and ranking sixth nationally in runs batted in.

A native of Covington, Georgia, Bryan attended Newton High School, where she was named a Region Player of the Year honoree, after hitting .545 with 54 hits in 2015.

Bryan is the fifth Division I transfer to sign with Louisiana since the end of the 2020 season, joining infielder Jade Gortarez, pitcher Vanessa Foreman, pitcher/outfielder Karly Heath, and outfielder Jenna Kean.