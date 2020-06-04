UL softball Adding Jenna Kean

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will be adding a speedy outfielder to their 2021 softball roster.

Justin's World of Softball reported on Thursday morning that Jenna Kean, who played the last three seasons at Arizona, will be transferring to Louisiana.

A native of Los Alamitos, California, Kean attended Los Alamitos High School, where she hit .600 as a senior and ranked as the 44th best recruit in the country by FloSoftball.

As a freshman with Arizona, Kean appeared in 50 games, including 37 as a starter, hitting hitting .271, to go along with 8 runs batted in and 7 stolen bases.

As a sophomore in 2019, Kean appeared in 48 games, including 37 as a starter, hitting .313 with with 10 RBI's and 7 stolen bases.

In 2020, Kean appeared in 12 games, including 8 as a starter, hitting a career-best .353.

Due to the NCAA’s extended eligibility waiver, Kean has two seasons of eligibility remaining at Louisiana.

Kean is the second ex-Wildcat to join Louisiana as a recent transfer, joining pitcher Vanessa Foreman.

The Cajuns compiled an overall 18-6 record during the 2020 season and were ranked #1 in the inaugural RPI rankings.

Welcome aboard Jenna!