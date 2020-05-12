UL Softball #5-Seed In Projected NCAA Regionals

Oh, what could have been in the 2020 college softball season for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns.

Louisiana was 18-6, ranked in everyone's top ten, and number one in the RPI poll when the season was shut down in mid-March due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

We'll never know how things would have played out, but it's almost certain UL would have hosted a regional for the first time since 2016, and very likely they would have hosted a Super Regional for the first time since 2014.

Had the season not been interrupted, NCAA Regional play would have taken place this weekend.

On Monday, Softball America did some speculation on how the 2020 regionals could have played out, and listed the Cajuns as a host school and #5-overall National Seed.

Had this been the case, Louisiana would be heading to the NCAA Softball Tournament for the 22nd-consecutive year.

The site has UL hosting in the opening round, but also being a top 8 National Seed, hosting in Super Regional play as well, if they would have won on Regional Weekend.

In this scenario, the Cajuns would be part of a field that would also include Arkansas, South Florida, and George Washington.

Louisiana would be making an NCAA Regional appearance for the 30th time in the last 31 years.

The only year since 1990 in which UL failed to appear in a regional was 1998.

Louisiana is one of only 9 programs to appear in an NCAA Regional every year since 2000, joining Alabama, Arizona, Florida St., Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, UCLA, and Washington.

In this scenario, the winner of the Lafayette Regional, would advance to Super Regional play, and take on the winner of the Tuscaloosa, Alabama Regional, featuring Alabama, Duke, Ball St., and Alabama St.

UCLA, Texas, Washington, and Florida are projected as the top four seeds in the tournament.

The other nationals seeds would be Louisiana, Arizona, Oklahoma St., and LSU, at 5-8, respectively.

Unfortunately, this won't happen, but it looks like very realistic projections and fun to think about what could have been unless of course, it hurts too much to do so.