UL Snaps Their 3 Game Losing Streak Against ULM

The Ragin' Cajuns snapped their 3 game losing streak today against ULM. UL performed in a spectacular fashion, beating ULM 88-72. With this win Coach Bob Marlin ties Kermit Davis with the most wins as a coach in Sun Belt history.

UL handled their business today. They ended up winning both halves of this game. They won the first half 45-38, and they won the second half 43-34. ULM's hot shooting streak did not continue today as they shot 27.8% from the 3 point line, compared to the Cajun's 63.6%. The Ragin' Cajuns made a conscious effort to stop ULM from the 3 point line. Coach Marlin on the great defense and stopping ULM from 3 today said: "We were fortunate to take away the three. Ten was too many last time. So today I think we gave away five, which is a win".

Mylik Wilson was on the verge of a triple-double with 20 points, 7 assists and 6 rebounds. Ty Harper was also big today starting in place of the injured Brayan Au. Harper scored an efficient 19 points shooting 7 of 9 from the field, and Theo Akwuba also contributed 16 points and 7 rebounds.

Louisiana now moves to 14-7 overall and 8-6 in conference maintaining their 2nd place position in the west. The Ragin' Cajuns will take the court again next Friday against UT Arlington.

NFL Records Held By New Orleans Saints Players