UL Recruiting Former NFL Great Deion Sanders’ Son, QB Shedeur Sanders

UL Ragin Cajuns have made an offer to Deion Sanders' son, QB Shedeur Sanders. Can you handle a little "Prime Time" in Cajun Country? Yeah you right!

On Twitter this week (03/24/2020), Shedeur Sanders tweeted "Very Thankful and blessed to receive an offer from University of Louisiana!!"

At 6'2, 200lbs, quarterback Shedeur Sanders is part of the class of 2021. He's a pretty highly recruited athlete, having received offers from at least 25 colleges including LSU, Alabama, Georgia, and UCLA to name a few.

His dad, former NFL and MLB star, 2 time Superbowl Champion, 8 time Pro Bowl selection Deion "Neon" Sanders tweeted about UL's offer saying "Proud of u son Real Proud. That’s a Good Program."