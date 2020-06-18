UL Recruit Matthew Langlois Gets Another Power Five Offer

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns have some more serious competition in their quest to add a prep football standout from the Baton Rouge area to one of their future recruiting classes.

Matthew Langlois, who attends Catholic of Pointe Coupee, in New Roads, Louisiana, shared on social media on Wednesday that he has received an offer from Colorado, his eighth offer from a Power Five School.

Other Power Five schools that have reportedly offered Langlois included Arizona, Boston College, Kansas St., Northwestern, Vanderbilt, Virginia, and Wake Forest.

Louisiana offered Langlois back in February

A running back/defensive back, Langlois rushed for over 1,000 yards in 2019, while breaking the school's career scoring record with 362 career points.

Langlois is scheduled to graduate high school next spring.