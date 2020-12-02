The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will likely be losing one of its receivers, who started one game for the program in 2019, to another school.

Brian Smith, Jr., who has appeared in ten games over the last two seasons for Louisiana, shared on social media on Tuesday that he has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Keep in mind; players in the transfer portal can take their names out at any time and return to their respective schools.

Smith appeared in seven games in 2019, including one as a starter, compiling seven receptions for 74 yards, before seeing action in three games this season, both at receiver and on special teams, without making a catch.

Smith had a career-high two catches against both Texas Southern and Coastal Carolina last season. The longest reception during his time at UL was for 16 yards in a game against Ohio last season.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound Smith joined UL after spending two seasons at Glendale Community College, located in Glendale, Arizona, where he accumulated 54 passes for 828 yards and seven touchdowns over his two years there.

Smith attended high school at Barbe High School, located in Lake Charles, where he was a multi-sport standout, being named a First Team All-District and First Team All-State selection in football, as well as being selected as a First Team All-District pick in basketball.

Smith will have one season of NCAA football eligibility remaining.

We wish Brian the best of luck, whatever school he winds up with next season, and wish him nothing but the best in the future.