UL RB Elijah Mitchell Declares for NFL Draft In Emotional and Classy Statement

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun running back Elijah Mitchell wrapped up his senior season with an MVP performance in the SERVPRO First Responder's Bowl.

Over the last four years, the Erath native has been a stalwart in the Ragin' Cajuns offense.

A First-Team All-Sun Belt selection this season, many expected Mitchell to declare for the NFL Draft, though, given the novelty of the 2020 season, every student athlete's season did not count as a year of eligibility.

He officially announced his declaration for the draft on Sunday, doing so in a classy, emotional message to Louisiana's fans, his teammates, and coaches.

Cajun Nation - From the small town of Erath, to the bright lights of Cajun Field, the outpouring of love and support from Ragin' Cajuns fans everywhere has been nothing but elite over the past four years. I would not be where I am today without the support of my coaches. I want to sincerely thank Coach Napier, Coach Juluke, Coach Des, and the rest of the coaches and staff for showing me what excellent leadership looks like and always guiding me. They helped me become a better person and a better player. Best of all, they always believed in me. The memories and relationships I have made with my teammates will be something I take forward with me forever. That "cULture is special. Together, we accomplished so much, and I am so proud to have been part of it. Last, and most importantly, I want to thank my family for always loving and supporting me. After much thought, prayer and consideration, my journey to fulfill my childhood dreams continues as I am declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft. -Elijah Mitchell

Mitchell finishes his career at Louisiana with 46 touchdowns, 3259 rushing yards, and 497 receiving yards.