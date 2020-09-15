UL Quarterback Clifton McDowell Enters Transfer Portal

A quarterback for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns has reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Rivals and the Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson shared on social media on Monday that Clifton McDowell has entered his name in the transfer portal.

Keep in mind; players who put their respective names in the transfer portal can take their names out at any time and return to their current schools.

A redshirt freshman, McDowell appeared in one game last season for Louisiana, completing his only pass for 8 yards.

The 6-foot-3, 211-pound McDowell played his high school football at Spring High School in Spring, Texas, where he compiled 1,820 passing yards and 18 touchdowns, while also rushing for 1,330 yards and 19 touchdowns as a senior.