UL QB Levi Lewis Named to Yet Another Preseason Watch List

The preseason accolades continue to roll in for Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns quarterback Levi Lewis as he was named to another watch list this preseason on Wednesday by being named to the Manning Award watch list. Being named to the Manning Award watch list makes three preseason watch lists Levi Lewis has been named to this preseason.

He's already been named to the Davey O'Brien Award watch list as well as the Maxwell Award watch list.

The Allstate Sugar Bowl made the announcement via Twitter on Wednesday:

The Manning Award identifies the countries best signal-caller and also takes into account the bowl games a well in the balloting. The award was created by the Allstate Sugar Bowl to honor the college football accolades of the Manning family in Archie, Peyton, and Eli.

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns had their most successful season as a program in 2019 as they went 11-3 overall, 7-1 in Sun Belt Conference play, and won the Lending Tree Bowl against Miami of Ohio.

Also, He threw for just over 3,000 yards, had a 64.3 competition percentage, threw 26 touchdowns and just four interceptions.

Here's a look at the other QBs on the Manning Award watch list via Allstate Sugar Bowl:

Name, Cl., School

Cmp-Att Pct. Yards TDs INT QBR Rushing Jack Abraham, Jr., Southern Miss 275-405 .679 3,496 19 15 64.1 6 TDs Holton Ahlers, Jr., East Carolina 264-442 .597 3,387 21 10 57.8 359 yds, 6 TDs Ian Book, Sr., Notre Dame 240-399 .602 3,034 34 6 76.3 546 yds, 4 TDs Charlie Brewer, Sr., Baylor 251-389 .645 3,161 21 7 69.2 344 yds, 11 TDs Shane Buechele, Sr., SMU 307-490 .627 3,929 34 10 72.5 105 yds, 2 TDs Sean Clifford, Jr., Penn State 189-319 .592 2,654 23 7 76.8 402 yds, 5 TDs Jack Coan, Sr., Wisconsin 236-339 .696 2,727 18 5 82.0 4 TDs Dustin Crum, Sr., Kent State 216-312 .692 2,622 20 2 73.7 707 yds, 6 TDs Micale Cunningham, Jr., Louisville 112-179 .626 2,065 22 5 83.9 482 yds, 6 TDs Jayden Daniels, So., Arizona State 205-338 .607 2,943 17 2 64.4 355 yds, 3 TDs Sam Ehlinger, Sr., Texas 296-454 .652 3,663 32 10 77.6 663 yds, 7 TDs Justin Fields, Jr., Ohio State 238-354 .672 3,273 41 3 92.1 484 yds, 10 TDs Dillon Gabriel, So., UCF 236-398 .593 3,653 29 7 68.0 4 TDs Sam Howell, So., North Carolina 259-422 .614 3,641 38 7 72.3 NA Trey Lance, So., North Dakota State 192-287 .669 2,786 28 0 — 1,100 yds, 14 TDs Trevor Lawrence, Jr., Clemson 268-407 .658 3,665 36 8 87.3 563 yds, 9 TDs Levi Lewis, Sr., Louisiana 243-378 .643 3,050 26 4 72.5 195 yds, 3 TDs Kellen Mond, Sr., Texas A&M 258-419 .616 2,897 20 9 73.5 500 yds, 8 TDs Tanner Morgan, Jr., Minnesota 210-318 .660 3,253 30 7 84.2 NA Bo Nix, So., Auburn 217-377 .576 2,542 16 6 63.8 313 yds, 7 TDs Drew Plitt, Sr., Ball State 238-370 .643 2,918 24 7 55.3 171 yds, 5 TDs Brock Purdy, Jr., Iowa State 312-475 .657 3,982 27 9 71.2 249 yds, 8 TDs Chris Reynolds, Jr., Charlotte 181-291 .622 2,564 22 11 67.3 767 yds, 6 TDs Chris Robison, Jr., FAU 291-471 .618 3,701 28 6 58.8 2 TDs Kedon Slovis, So., USC 282-392 .719 3,502 30 9 81.1 NA Zac Thomas, Sr., Appalachian State 225-359 .627 2,718 28 6 69.0 440 yds, 7 TDs Skylar Thompson, Sr. Kansas State 177-297 .596 2,315 12 5 70.2 405 yds, 11 TDs Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Jr., UCLA 216-362 .597 2,701 21 12 56.6 198 yds, 4 TDs Kyle Trask, Sr., Florida 237-354 .669 2,941 25 7 81.3 4 TDs Brady White, Sr., Memphis 269-420 .640 4,014 33 11 74.3 4 TDs

