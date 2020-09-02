UL QB Levi Lewis Named to Yet Another Preseason Watch List
The preseason accolades continue to roll in for Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns quarterback Levi Lewis as he was named to another watch list this preseason on Wednesday by being named to the Manning Award watch list. Being named to the Manning Award watch list makes three preseason watch lists Levi Lewis has been named to this preseason.
He's already been named to the Davey O'Brien Award watch list as well as the Maxwell Award watch list.
The Allstate Sugar Bowl made the announcement via Twitter on Wednesday:
The Manning Award identifies the countries best signal-caller and also takes into account the bowl games a well in the balloting. The award was created by the Allstate Sugar Bowl to honor the college football accolades of the Manning family in Archie, Peyton, and Eli.
The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns had their most successful season as a program in 2019 as they went 11-3 overall, 7-1 in Sun Belt Conference play, and won the Lending Tree Bowl against Miami of Ohio.
Also, He threw for just over 3,000 yards, had a 64.3 competition percentage, threw 26 touchdowns and just four interceptions.
Here's a look at the other QBs on the Manning Award watch list via Allstate Sugar Bowl:
|Name, Cl., School
|Cmp-Att
|Pct.
|Yards
|TDs
|INT
|QBR
|Rushing
|Jack Abraham, Jr., Southern Miss
|275-405
|.679
|3,496
|19
|15
|64.1
|6 TDs
|Holton Ahlers, Jr., East Carolina
|264-442
|.597
|3,387
|21
|10
|57.8
|359 yds, 6 TDs
|Ian Book, Sr., Notre Dame
|240-399
|.602
|3,034
|34
|6
|76.3
|546 yds, 4 TDs
|Charlie Brewer, Sr., Baylor
|251-389
|.645
|3,161
|21
|7
|69.2
|344 yds, 11 TDs
|Shane Buechele, Sr., SMU
|307-490
|.627
|3,929
|34
|10
|72.5
|105 yds, 2 TDs
|Sean Clifford, Jr., Penn State
|189-319
|.592
|2,654
|23
|7
|76.8
|402 yds, 5 TDs
|Jack Coan, Sr., Wisconsin
|236-339
|.696
|2,727
|18
|5
|82.0
|4 TDs
|Dustin Crum, Sr., Kent State
|216-312
|.692
|2,622
|20
|2
|73.7
|707 yds, 6 TDs
|Micale Cunningham, Jr., Louisville
|112-179
|.626
|2,065
|22
|5
|83.9
|482 yds, 6 TDs
|Jayden Daniels, So., Arizona State
|205-338
|.607
|2,943
|17
|2
|64.4
|355 yds, 3 TDs
|Sam Ehlinger, Sr., Texas
|296-454
|.652
|3,663
|32
|10
|77.6
|663 yds, 7 TDs
|Justin Fields, Jr., Ohio State
|238-354
|.672
|3,273
|41
|3
|92.1
|484 yds, 10 TDs
|Dillon Gabriel, So., UCF
|236-398
|.593
|3,653
|29
|7
|68.0
|4 TDs
|Sam Howell, So., North Carolina
|259-422
|.614
|3,641
|38
|7
|72.3
|NA
|Trey Lance, So., North Dakota State
|192-287
|.669
|2,786
|28
|0
|—
|1,100 yds, 14 TDs
|Trevor Lawrence, Jr., Clemson
|268-407
|.658
|3,665
|36
|8
|87.3
|563 yds, 9 TDs
|Levi Lewis, Sr., Louisiana
|243-378
|.643
|3,050
|26
|4
|72.5
|195 yds, 3 TDs
|Kellen Mond, Sr., Texas A&M
|258-419
|.616
|2,897
|20
|9
|73.5
|500 yds, 8 TDs
|Tanner Morgan, Jr., Minnesota
|210-318
|.660
|3,253
|30
|7
|84.2
|NA
|Bo Nix, So., Auburn
|217-377
|.576
|2,542
|16
|6
|63.8
|313 yds, 7 TDs
|Drew Plitt, Sr., Ball State
|238-370
|.643
|2,918
|24
|7
|55.3
|171 yds, 5 TDs
|Brock Purdy, Jr., Iowa State
|312-475
|.657
|3,982
|27
|9
|71.2
|249 yds, 8 TDs
|Chris Reynolds, Jr., Charlotte
|181-291
|.622
|2,564
|22
|11
|67.3
|767 yds, 6 TDs
|Chris Robison, Jr., FAU
|291-471
|.618
|3,701
|28
|6
|58.8
|2 TDs
|Kedon Slovis, So., USC
|282-392
|.719
|3,502
|30
|9
|81.1
|NA
|Zac Thomas, Sr., Appalachian State
|225-359
|.627
|2,718
|28
|6
|69.0
|440 yds, 7 TDs
|Skylar Thompson, Sr. Kansas State
|177-297
|.596
|2,315
|12
|5
|70.2
|405 yds, 11 TDs
|Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Jr., UCLA
|216-362
|.597
|2,701
|21
|12
|56.6
|198 yds, 4 TDs
|Kyle Trask, Sr., Florida
|237-354
|.669
|2,941
|25
|7
|81.3
|4 TDs
|Brady White, Sr., Memphis
|269-420
|.640
|4,014
|33
|11
|74.3
|4 TDs
