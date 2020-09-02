UL QB Levi Lewis Named to Yet Another Preseason Watch List

The preseason accolades continue to roll in for Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns quarterback Levi Lewis as he was named to another watch list this preseason on Wednesday by being named to the Manning Award watch list. Being named to the Manning Award watch list makes three preseason watch lists Levi Lewis has been named to this preseason.

He's already been named to the Davey O'Brien Award watch list as well as the Maxwell Award watch list.

The Allstate Sugar Bowl made the announcement via Twitter on Wednesday:

The Manning Award identifies the countries best signal-caller and also takes into account the bowl games a well in the balloting. The award was created by the Allstate Sugar Bowl to honor the college football accolades of the Manning family in Archie, Peyton, and Eli.

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns had their most successful season as a program in 2019 as they went 11-3 overall, 7-1 in Sun Belt Conference play, and won the Lending Tree Bowl against Miami of Ohio.

Also, He threw for just over 3,000 yards, had a 64.3 competition percentage, threw 26 touchdowns and just four interceptions.

Here's a look at the other QBs on the Manning Award watch list via Allstate Sugar Bowl:

Name, Cl., School
 Cmp-Att Pct. Yards TDs INT QBR Rushing
 Jack Abraham, Jr., Southern Miss275-405.6793,496191564.1 6 TDs
 Holton Ahlers, Jr., East Carolina264-442.5973,387211057.8 359 yds, 6 TDs
 Ian Book, Sr., Notre Dame240-399.6023,03434676.3 546 yds, 4 TDs
 Charlie Brewer, Sr., Baylor251-389.6453,16121769.2 344 yds, 11 TDs
 Shane Buechele, Sr., SMU307-490.6273,929341072.5 105 yds, 2 TDs
 Sean Clifford, Jr., Penn State189-319.5922,65423776.8 402 yds, 5 TDs
 Jack Coan, Sr., Wisconsin236-339.6962,72718582.0 4 TDs
 Dustin Crum, Sr., Kent State216-312.6922,62220273.7 707 yds, 6 TDs
 Micale Cunningham, Jr., Louisville112-179.6262,06522583.9 482 yds, 6 TDs
 Jayden Daniels, So., Arizona State205-338.6072,94317264.4 355 yds, 3 TDs
 Sam Ehlinger, Sr., Texas296-454.6523,663321077.6 663 yds, 7 TDs
 Justin Fields, Jr., Ohio State238-354.6723,27341392.1 484 yds, 10 TDs
 Dillon Gabriel, So., UCF236-398.5933,65329768.0 4 TDs
 Sam Howell, So., North Carolina259-422.6143,64138772.3 NA
 Trey Lance, So., North Dakota State192-287.6692,786280 1,100 yds, 14 TDs
 Trevor Lawrence, Jr., Clemson268-407.6583,66536887.3 563 yds, 9 TDs
 Levi Lewis, Sr., Louisiana243-378.6433,05026472.5 195 yds, 3 TDs
 Kellen Mond, Sr., Texas A&M258-419.6162,89720973.5 500 yds, 8 TDs
 Tanner Morgan, Jr., Minnesota210-318.6603,25330784.2 NA
 Bo Nix, So., Auburn217-377.5762,54216663.8 313 yds, 7 TDs
 Drew Plitt, Sr., Ball State238-370.6432,91824755.3 171 yds, 5 TDs
 Brock Purdy, Jr., Iowa State312-475.6573,98227971.2 249 yds, 8 TDs
 Chris Reynolds, Jr., Charlotte181-291.6222,564221167.3 767 yds, 6 TDs
 Chris Robison, Jr., FAU291-471.6183,70128658.8 2 TDs
 Kedon Slovis, So., USC282-392.7193,50230981.1 NA
 Zac Thomas, Sr., Appalachian State225-359.6272,71828669.0 440 yds, 7 TDs
 Skylar Thompson, Sr. Kansas State177-297.5962,31512570.2 405 yds, 11 TDs
 Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Jr., UCLA216-362.5972,701211256.6 198 yds, 4 TDs
 Kyle Trask, Sr., Florida237-354.6692,94125781.3 4 TDs
 Brady White, Sr., Memphis269-420.6404,014331174.3 4 TDs

 

