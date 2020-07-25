UL QB Levi Lewis Named to Another Preseason Watch List

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns QB Levi Lewis was back at it again after landing on the Davey O'Brien Preseason Watch List last week he's showed up on a bigger watch list this week.

On Friday, the University announced that Lewis has been named to the Maxwell Award Preseason Watch List via a press release.

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns had their most successful season as a program in 2019 as they went 11-3 overall, 7-1 in Sun Belt Conference play, and won the Lending Tree Bowl against Miami of Ohio.

One of the brightest spots for this team was the growth and maturation of junior QB Levi Lewis heading into his senior season with his second major preseason accolade.

The Maxwell Award is an annual award that's given to the most outstanding player in college football since 1937 when the award made its debut. The award got its name by honoring Robert "Tiny" Maxwell who was a standout formerly of Swarthmore College, big-time sportswriter, and official for the game of football.

As mentioned, Lewis grew leaps and bounds as the season unfolded last year by getting more comfortable within head coach Billy Napier's offensive system. By season's end, he struck a great balance between being a pocket passer and an athlete who could utilize his legs when a play broke down.

He threw for just over 3,000 yards, had a 64.3 competition percentage, threw 26 touchdowns and just four interceptions.

