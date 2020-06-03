UL QB Brayden Hawkins Enters Transfer Portal

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will likely be without the services of a quarterback in 2020 who was on their roster in 2019.

The Advertiser's Tim Buckley reported on Tuesday that Brayden Hawkins has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Keep in mind; a player who has entered the transfer portal can still return to his current school.

Hawkins, who attended Northwest Mississippi Community College before he came to Louisiana, did not see any game action as a redshirt freshman in 2019.

A former prep standout at Park High School in Charlotte, North Carolina, Hawkins went to UTEP in 2018, before leaving that program for Maryland, and then finally to Mississippi CC.

Hawkins was granted a waiver last August to play immediately at UL last season.