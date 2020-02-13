UL Product Line Honors The Late Tony Robichaux

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun baseball begins its 2020 season tomorrow night.

For the first time in over a quarter of a century, the head coach will be someone other than Tony Robichaux.

The presence of the late, great Tony Robichaux will be felt throughout Russo Park tomorrow, as he'll be honored in what is sure to be an emotional experience.

Robe, who passed away on July 3, 2019, wore 36 his entire career at Louisiana, and you may have noticed UL apparel with the number 36 on social media.

UL officially announced today the new line of limited-edition merchandise honoring Robe.

The 36 Collection: Coach Robichaux Legacy Line, includes men’s and women’s apparel, hats, wooden baseball bats, rubber bracelets featuring "Robe-isms" and more.

Leslie Saloom, UL Lafayette’s associate director of trademark licensing, released the following statement in a press release:

“Following Coach Robichaux’s death, 36 emerged as a symbol of his contributions to the University, to the athletics program and to the community beyond campus. It was only natural then for the collection to carry this number as an immediately recognizable tribute to him and his legacy."

UL worked with the Robichaux family on the 36 Collection.

"Our family is honored and blessed to partner with the University of Louisiana at Lafayette to further the legacy of Tony Robichaux, husband, father and community mentor," Justin Robichaux, son of Tony and Ragin' Cajun baseball alum explains.

"Though we continue to mourn, we find comfort in knowing that the values and convictions he instilled in everyone he touched remain rooted in the Ragin’ Cajuns community that he loved and that loved him in return.”

The 36 Collection will be available to purchase tomorrow exclusively at The Ragin’ Cajuns Store locations at Russo Park and Blackham Coliseum.

Next week, 36 Collection items will be available for purchase online.