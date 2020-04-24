UL OL Robert Hunt Drafted 39 Overall by the Miami Dolphins

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Despite playing just seven games in 2019 Robert Hunt was always on the major pro prospect radar and on day two of the NFL Draft the Miami Dolphins got themselves a good player but an even better person.

Hunt stands at 6'5 and is 323lbs of all man strength. He was an instant starter for four-years at his time at UL and has played all over the line, a quality the Miami undoubtedly like about him.

The Burkeville, TX native began his career on the left side of the line, mainly at left guard but did play some tackle. Then, in 2018 when the Billy Napier era began he transitioned over to the right side playing the tackle position until the groin injury cut his 2019 season short.

This is a great pick up for the Fins it will really help out their depth along the offensive line.

Check out Robert Hunt's life through football here.

