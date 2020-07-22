UL Offers LCA’s Jada Richard

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns would apparently like to add a standout local prospect, who will likely be regarded as one of the top younger players in the entire state in another year or two, to one of their future women's college basketball recruiting classes.

Jada Richard, who currently attends Lafayette Christian Academy, shared on social media on Tuesday night that she has received an offer from Louisiana.

A 5-foot-5 point guard, the offer by UL is the first Division I offer that Richard has received.

The reason Richard has yet to receive many offers is that she has yet to take a high school class.

That's right; Richard is scheduled to graduate high school until the spring of 2024.

Still, to have any chance of landing a player that is projected to be among the best in the state in the near future, the Cajuns had to get in early, which they apparently had no hesitation about.