UL OF Brennan Breaux, G, and Matt Savoie Remember Coach Robe

It's a little difficult to believe that it's been over a year since the late, great Tony Robichaux had left us too soon. It certainly feels surreal for those of you who had known the man for 25 years, five years, or even a couple of months he left an impact on anyone who had the great pleasure to know him.

With such a special man, who would have wanted none of the fanfare that he's received, I thought it a great time to remember the man and reminisce about what an incredible impact he's left on this world.

On Thursday's edition of The Word With G's weekly hourly segment 'Guys Being Dudes' Matt Savoie joined me as we got a visit from special guest Brennan Breaux, current Ragin' Cajuns CF.

As you know, Matt Savoie was a bullpen catcher during the 2014-2015 Lousiana Baseball teams in which Tony Robichaux and Matt Deggs teamed up to deliver one of the better squads the program has seen in '14.

Brennan Breaux has known Coach Robe for most of his life, a local kid who had the privilege to be the bat-boy for UL baseball teams about 10 years ago. He not only played for Robichaux but was one of the guys who were there before and after he passed getting the opportunity to play under new head coach Matt Deggs.

In case you missed the conversation between the three of us remembering the legendary Coach Robe, take a listen here:

