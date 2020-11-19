UL Men’s/Women’s Basketball Forced to Delay Start of Season

Unfortunately, the respective 2020-2021 season-opening contests for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajun Men's and Women's Basketball teams will be delayed.

The slated season-openers for both squads were canceled on Wednesday, due to COVID-19 concerns.

Coach Bob Marlin's squad had their game against Xavier of New Orleans, which was scheduled for Wednesday, November 25 at the Cajundome, canceled due to COVID-19 issues with the Xavier program.

The UL Men are now scheduled to open their season on Saturday, November 28, when they play host to Loyola of New Orleans in a non-conference tilt at the Cajundome.

The Cajuns, who finished 14-19, overall, last season, including an 8-12 league mark, now currently have six non-conference games on their schedule, before opening up Sun Belt Conference play at home against Texas St. on January 1.

Meanwhile, coach Garry Brodhead's squad had their season-opener against New Orleans, scheduled for Wednesday, November 25, as well as their game against Loyola of New Orleans, which was slated for Monday, November 30, both canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Louisiana program.

The UL Women are now scheduled to begin their season on Friday, December 4 when they play host to North Texas in a non-conference match-up at the Cajundome.

The Cajuns, who went 19-12 a season ago, including a 10-8 league record, now currently have four non-conference games on their schedule, before their Sun Belt Conference opener on January 1 on the road against Texas St.

Basketball is not the only UL sport to be affected by COVID-19 issues, as Saturday's scheduled football game between Louisiana and Central Arkansas at Cajun Field was canceled on Wednesday, due to COVID-19 concerns within the UL program.