UL Men’s Basketball Signs Top 100 Recruit Ty Harper

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will apparently be adding an extremely talented prep player from The Golden State to its 2021-2022 signing class.

Multiple sources reported on Monday night that Ty Harper, who currently attends Santa Clarita Christian, located in Santa Clarita, California, has signed with Louisiana.

A 6-foot-3 combo guard, Harper is ranked as a 4-star recruit by many recruiting services, and listed as the 100th-best senior in the country by ESPN.

Harper joins Carencro forward Joe Charles as UL signees in the Early National Signing Period, which ends next week. Spring signing period will then begin in April and end in June.

Harper had only one Division I offer prior to last season (Detroit Mercy), but had a breakout year to elevate his status. Rated by Rivals as a 3-star recruit, as well as the 41st-best shooting guard in the 2021 class, Harper narrowed his final eight choices to Louisiana, California, Grand Canyon University, Nevada, New Mexico, USC, Virginia Tech, and Washington St. That's an impressive list of schools, which includes three Pac-12 schools, along with one ACC school, but maybe just an impressive is the list of schools that offered Harper which didn't make the cut, including Oregon, Arizona, and Arizona St. As a junior last season, Harper propelled Santa Clarita Christian to a 24-6 record last season, good enough for a top-50 finish in the final national rankings. Harper is known as an outstanding athlete who still has a very high ceiling who can contribute right away at the collegiate level.

Harper is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring and be eligible at the collegiate level next fall.