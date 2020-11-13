The Daily Advertiser is reporting the Pride of Acadiana, UL's Marching Band, will not perform for the final two football games this year due to the rising number of COVID cases on the campus of the University of Louisiana-Lafayette.

The local newspaper reports that Dr. Savoie says that there has been an uptick in COVID cases on campus, and even in the School of Music and Performing Arts.

As a precautionary measure, the university has elected to pull the band from the final two home games, in hopes of not exposing fellow students or fans.

We are beginning to see more and more cases of COVID in the area and we want to remind you to protect yourself and family during this pandemic.

The UL Ragin Cajuns are now ranked in the Top-25 as their season approaches an end.