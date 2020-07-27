UL Football’s Masry Mapieu Enters Transfer Portal

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will apparently be losing a member of there roster for the previous two seasons.

Masry Mapieu, who was moved to the offensive line during the spring, after spending his first two seasons at Louisiana as a defensive lineman, shared on social media last Friday that he has entered the NCA transfer portal.

Keep in mind; those who enter the transfer portal can take their names out at any time and return to their current school.

A graduate of York High School, located in York, Nebraska, Mapieu appeared in 12 games as a sophomore last season, compiling three total tackles, as the Cajuns racked up a school-record 11 wins.

The 6-foot-4, 285-pound Mapieu saw action in ten games as a freshman in 2018, finishing with four tackles in four different games.

Mapieu will have two seasons of collegiate eligibility remaining.