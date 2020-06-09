UL Football’s Incoming Freshman Class Ranks #1

For the second-straight season, at least one major site lists the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns as the top-ranked football recruiting class in the Sun Belt Conference.

On Monday, Billy Embody of 247Sports reported that Louisiana enrolled all of its 2020 signing class, and ran down all of the signees, a group that he ranks as tops in the Sun Belt Conference.

The Cajuns' freshman class is comprised of student-athletes from four different states, with ten coming from Louisiana. Seven positions are represented in the class, with an emphasis on the defensive backfield (5), wide receivers (4) and defensive line (4).

On top of its No. 1 ranking amongst Sun Belt schools, Louisiana's 2020 class is ranked No. 74 nationally and is one of the Top 10 classes amongst Group of Five institutions according to 247Sports.