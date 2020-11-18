UL Football’s Final Home Game Canceled

Unfortunately, the 24th-ranked Louisiana Ragin Cajuns won't be able to play their 2020 regular-season home finale this week.

Saturday's scheduled non-conference contest against Central Arkansas was canceled on Wednesday, due to COVID-19 positive tests and contract tracing within the Louisiana program.

A total of 33 student-athletes are in the program's COVID-19 safety protocol, which is a combination of contact tracing, isolation, quarantine, and recovering cases.

The Cajuns, who did practice on Tuesday, will try to resume team activities on Saturday

A total of 33 student-athletes are in the program's COVID-19 safety protocol, which is a combination of contact tracing, isolation, quarantine, and recovering cases.

Louisiana Director of Athletics had the following to say in a statement released by UL:

"We are disappointed we will be unable to play Central Arkansas on Saturday," said Maggard. "We knew this season was going to require a lot of patience and flexibility and disruptions were likely to occur. The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and staff is always the primary focus."

UL head football coach Billy Napier also commented on his disappointment:

"We appreciate our tremendous medical staff and athletic trainers working closely with our football program in order to best navigate this situation," said Napier. "There has been an unfortunate uptick in coronavirus cases around the country, especially in football programs, and now more than ever, we must remain committed to being safe, following proper protocols, and mitigating further spread of the virus."

The Cajuns, who are currently 7-1 on the season, are scheduled to return to action on Saturday, November 28, when they travel to Monroe to take on the ULM Warhawks in a Sun Belt Conference tilt.