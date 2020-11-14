UL Football Weather Forecast & How to Listen/Watch

It's looking like a pretty nice Saturday afternoon in Conway, South Carolina, where the 17th-ranked Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will take on the 9th-ranked Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in the 2020 Sun Belt Conference Football Championship.

The forecast is calling for partly cloudy skies, but with only a slight chance of rain, along with cool temperatures and a light wind.

After a chilly morning, where the temperature will be near 30 degrees to start the day, expect the temperatures to warm up throughout the day, before peaking near 55 degrees around kickoff time, which is slated for 2:30 p.m. (central time).

While the rain chances are expected to be only at 10% throughout the course of the day, the temperatures will be dropping since the sun begins to set, and are likely to be in the 40s late in the game.

Wind should not be an issue, with a breeze of less than 5 mph projected.

So, from what we can tell, expect a cool, but nice December day as Louisiana battles Coastal Carolina for the Sun Belt Conference title.

This marks the thrid-consecutive year that the Cajuns will participate in the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship, with all of them being on the road.

In the inaugural title game in 2018, UL fell to Appalachian St., 30-19, before losing to the Mountaineers once again last year, 45-38, with both games being played in Boone, North Carolina.

Louisiana, who was idle last week, defeated Appalachian St., 24-21, back on Friday, December 4 in its regular-season finale, to increase its current win streak to six, and improve to 9-1, overall, and 7-1 in Sun Belt Conference play, which was good enough to win the Western Division for a third-straight year.

Coastal Carolina, champions of the Eastern Division, will enter the match-up at 11-0, overall, and 8-0 in Sun Belt Conference play.

The Chanticleers defeated Louisiana, 30-27, back on October 14 at Cajun Field, the only loss that the Cajuns have suffered this season.

Coastal Carolina leads the all-time series between the two schools, 2-1.

You can hear all the play-by-play on ESPN 1420, espn1420.com, and the espn1420 mobile app, as well as Hot 107.9, 1079ishot.com, and the Hot 107.9 mobile app, beginning with the Tailgate Show at 12:30 p.m.

Kickoff time is slated for 2:30 p.m.

The game can be viewed on ESPN.