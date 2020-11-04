UL Football Weather Forecast & How to Listen/Watch

Unfortunately, the weather is expected to be less than ideal on Friday night in Boone, North Carolina, where the 20th-ranked Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will take on the Appalachian St. Mountaineers in a Sun Belt Conference match-up, marking the regular season finale for UL.

The forecast is calling for rain throughout the day and evening, along with temperatures in the lower 40s and a light wind of about 6 mph.

After a cool morning, where the temperature will be near 32 degrees to start the day, expect the temperature to peak at around 47 degrees in the afternoon hours before decreasing after sunset, and falling to the lower-mid 40s at kickoff time, which is slated for 7:30 p.m. (central time).

While the rain chances are expected to be only at 10-20% in the morning, they will be rising throughout the day/evening, with rain chances rising to 30% at 11 a.m., 40% during the noon hour, and 70% at 1 o'clock, before increasing even more to 80% at 3 p.m. and then up to 90% by 6 p.m.

Expect similar weather throughout the game, with temperatures in the lower 40s, with the rain chances remaining high, at about 90%, throughout the evening.

So, from what we can tell, expect a cold, damp night in Boone, when Louisiana take son Appalachian St.

Louisiana, who defeated the ULM Warhawks in a Sun Belt Conference match-up last week, 70-50, is currently 8-1, overall, and 6-1 in Sun Belt Conference play.

The Cajuns, who have won five-straight, have clinched the Sun Belt Conference western division title and have secured a spot in the league's championship game for the third consecutive year.

Appalachian St., who has one more game remaining on its schedule following Friday night's game, will enter the match-up at 7-2, overall, and 5-1 in Sun Belt Conference play.

Appalachian St. leads the all-time series between the two schools, 8-0, including a 45-38 win over Louisiana in the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship Game last season.

You can hear all the play-by-play on Hot 107.9, 1079ishot.com, and the Hot 107.9 mobile app, beginning with the Tailgate Show at 5:30.

Kickoff time is slated for 7:30 p.m.

The game can be viewed on ESPN.