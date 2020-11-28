UL Football Weather Forecast & How to Listen/Watch

It's looking like a fairly nice fall afternoon on Saturday in Monroe, Louisiana, where the 23rd-ranked Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will take on the ULM Warhawks in a Sun Belt Conference match-up, marking the second to last regular-season game for UL in 2020.

The forecast is calling for mostly cloudy skies, but with only a slight chance of rain, along with an afternoon high near 60 degrees and a light wind of about 8 mph.

After a cloudy and cool morning, expect the temperature to reach 57 at 11 am, before increasing to 58 at noon, and then finally reaching 60 degrees at kickoff time, which is slated for 2 o'clock.

Expect similar weather throughout the game, with temperatures right around 60 degrees, with only a 10% chance of rain throughout the day.

So, from what we can tell, the weather should not be much of an issue as Louisiana and ULM meet today.

Louisiana, which had its scheduled non-conference game against Central Arkansas canceled last week, defeated South Alabama, 38-10, in a Sun Belt Conference match-up two weeks ago, is currently 7-1, overall, and 5-1 in Sun Belt Conference play.

The Cajuns have clinched the Sun Belt Conference western division title and have secured a spot in the league's championship game for the third consecutive year.

ULM, who is still searching for its first victory this season, will enter the match-up at 0-8, overall, and 0-5 in Sun Belt Conference play.

Louisiana leads the all-time series between the two schools, 29-25, and has won the last two meetings, including a 31-30 win over ULM last season.

You can hear all the play-by-play on ESPN 1420, espn1420.com, and the ESPN 1420 mobile app, beginning with the Tailgate Show at noon.

In addition, the game can be heard on Hot 107.9, 1079ishot.com, and the Hot 107.9 mobile app, beginning with the official pregame show at 1 o'clock.

Kickoff time is slated for 2 o'clock.

The game can be viewed on ESPN3.