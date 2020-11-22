UL Football Weather Forecast & How to Listen/Watch

It's looking like a pretty nice Saturday afternoon in Dallas, Texas, where the 16th-ranked Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will take on the UTSA Roadrunners in the 2020 SERVPRO First Responder Bowl at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.

The forecast is calling for partly cloudy skies, but with only a slight chance of rain, along with cool temperatures, with a little bit of a breeze.

After a chilly morning, where the temperature will be in the lower 40s to start the day, expect the temperatures to warm up throughout the day, before peaking near 66 degrees around kickoff time, which is slated for 2:30 p.m. (central time).

While the rain chances are expected to be only at 10% throughout the course of the day, the wind might be something to keep a little bit of an eye on, with a southerly breeze expected at about 14 mph.

So, from what we can tell, expect a nice December day as Louisiana battles UTSA in the First Responder Bowl.

This marks the thrid-consecutive year that the Cajuns will participate in a bowl game, including their 8th in the last ten years.

Last year, UL defeated Miami (Ohio) in the LendingTree Bowl, 27-17, after falling to Tulane in the Cure Bowl in 2018, 41-24.

Louisiana, who was idle last week, after the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship was canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Coastal Carolina program, defeated Appalachian St., 24-21, back on Friday, December 4, in its regular-season finale, to increase its current win streak to six, and improve to 9-1 on the season.

UTSA, members of Conference USA, will enter the bowl game with an overall record of 7-4.

This will be the first meeting between the two programs in their respective histories.

You can hear all the play-by-play on ESPN 1420, espn1420.com, and the espn1420 mobile app, as well as Hot 107.9, 1079ishot.com, and the Hot 107.9 mobile app beginning with the Tailgate Show at 12:30 p.m.

Kickoff time is slated for 2:30 p.m.

The game can be viewed on ABC and locally on KATC-TV 3.