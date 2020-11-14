UL Football Weather Forecast & How to Listen/Watch

It's looking like a very nice fall afternoon on Saturday in Lafayette, where the 25th-ranked Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will take on the South Alabama Jaguars in a Sun Belt Conference match-up, marking the second to last home game for UL in 2020.

The forecast is calling for mostly sunny skies, with no mention of rain, along with an afternoon high near 80 degrees and a light wind of about 10 mph.

After a pleasant morning, expect the temperature to reach 76 at 11 am, before increasing to 79 at noon, and then finally reaching 80 degrees at kickoff time.

The good weather is expected to continue during the game, with temperatures possibly peaking at 81 degrees by 2 o'clock.

So, from what we can tell, the weather should not be an issue as Louisiana and South Alabama meet today.

Louisiana, who defeated Arkansas St., 27-20, in a Sun Belt Conference match-up last week, is currently 6-1, overall, and 4-1 in Sun Belt Conference play, while South Alabama, who has lost two straight, will enter the contest at 3-4, and 2-2, respectively.

Louisiana leads the all-time series between the two schools, 6-2, and has won the last four meetings, including a 37-27 win over South Alabama last season.

You can hear all the play-by-play on ESPN 1420, espn1420.com, and the ESPN 1420 mobile app, beginning with the Tailgate Show at 11 a.m.

In addition, the game can be heard on Hot 107.9, 1079ishot.com, and the Hot 107.9 mobile app, beginning with the official pregame show at noon.

Kickoff time is slated for 11 o'clock.

The game can be viewed on ESPN+.