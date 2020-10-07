UL Football Weather Forecast & How to Listen/Watch

It's looking like a pretty good fall afternoon on Saturday night in Lafayette, where the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will take on the Arkansas St. Red Wolves in a Sun Belt Conference match-up, marking the first Saturday home game for UL since September.

The forecast is calling for partly skies, with only a slight chance of rain, along with an afternoon high near 78 degrees.

After a pleasant morning, when temperatures will be right around 60 degrees, expect a warm-up to about 73 degrees in the afternoon, with only a slim 10% chance of rain, which diminishes even more prior to game time.

The good weather is expected to continue during the game, with temperatures falling to the upper 60s by kickoff, and then the lower 60s for much of the game.

In other words, weather should not be an issue as Louisiana and Arkansas St. meet today.

Louisiana, who defeated Texas St., 44-34, in a Sun Belt Conference match-up last week, is currently 5-1, overall, and 3-1 in Sun Belt Conference play, while Arkansas St., who has lost two straight, will enter the contest at 3-4, and 1-3, respectively.

Louisiana leads the all-time series between the two schools, 26-20-1, and has won the last two meetings, including a 37-20 win over Arkansas St. last season.

You can hear all the play-by-play on ESPN 1420, espn1420.com, and the ESPN 1420 mobile app, beginning with the Tailgate Show at 5 p.m.

In addition, the game can be heard on Hot 107.9, 1079ishot.com, and the Hot 107.9 mobile app, beginning with the official pregame show at 6 p.m.

Kickoff time is slated for 7 o'clock.

The game can be viewed on ESPNU.