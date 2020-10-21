UL Football Weather Forecast & How to Listen/Watch

It's looking like a great fall evening on Saturday night in San Marcos, Texas, where the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will take on the Texas St. Bobcats in a Sun Belt Conference match-up, marking the first Saturday game for UL in the month of October.

The forecast is calling for mostly clear skies, with an afternoon high near 73 degrees, before falling into the 60s for much of the game, with a 5-10 mph wind.

After a chilly morning, when temperatures will dip into the lower 40s, expect a warm-up to about 73 degrees in the afternoon, with only a slim 10% chance of rain, which diminishes even more prior to game time.

The good weather is expected to continue during the game, with temperatures falling to the upper 60s by kickoff, and then the lower 60s for much of the game.

In other words, weather should not be an issue as Louisiana and Texas St. meet tonight.

Louisiana, who defeated UAB, 24-20, in a non-conference match-up last week, is currently 4-1, overall, and 2-1 in Sun Belt Conference play, while Texas St., who will be playing their first home game after spending the last five games on the road, will enter the contest at 1-6, and 1-2, respectively.

Louisiana leads the all-time series between the two schools, 6-0, including a 31-3 win over Texas St. last season.

You can hear all the play-by-play on ESPN 1420, espn1420.com, and the ESPN 1420 mobile app, beginning with the Tailgate Show at 5 p.m.

In addition, the game can be heard on Hot 107.9, 1079ishot.com, and the Hot 107.9 mobile app, beginning with the official pregame show at 6 p.m.

Kickoff time is slated for 7 o'clock.

The game can be viewed on ESPNU.