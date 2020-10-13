UL Football Weather Forecast & How to Listen/Watch



Photo Courtesy: ragincajuns.com

It's looking like a decent fall evening on Friday night in Birmingham, Alabama, where the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will take on the UAB Blazers in a non-conference match-up, marking the first UL game since October 14.

The forecast is calling for partly cloudy skies, with an afternoon high near 80 degrees, before falling into the 70s for much of the game, with only a light wind.

After a comfortable morning, the rain chances with increase to 40% at the noon hour, before moving up to 50% by 3 p.m., before dropping down to 30% by 6 o'clock, and 20% by game time.

Expect a slightly warm afternoon in Birmingham, with an afternoon high of 80 degrees, before falling to 73 degrees by 7 p.m.

There is only a slight chance of rain once the game begins, so that should not be a concern once the game starts.

Louisiana, who fell to Coastal Carolina, 30-27, on Wednesday of last week, is currently 3-1, overall, and 2-1 in Sun Belt Conference play, while UAB, members of Conference USA, will enter the contest at 4-1 on the season.

UAB leads the all-time series between the two schools, 2-1, but Louisiana won the last match-up, 34-0, back in 2002.

You can hear all the play-by-play on ESPN 1420, espn1420.com, and the ESPN 1420 mobile app, beginning with the Tailgate Show at 5 p.m.

In addition, the game can be heard on as Hot 107.9, 1079ishot.com, and the Hot 107.9 mobile app, beginning with the official pregame show at 6 p.m.

Kickoff time is slated for 7 o'clock.

The game can be viewed on the CBS Sports Network.