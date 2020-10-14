UL Football Weather Forecast & How to Listen/Watch

It's looking like a great fall evening on Wednesday in Lafayette, where the 21st-ranked Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will take on the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in a Sun Belt Conference match-up, marking the first UL game since September 26.

The forecast is calling for mostly clear skies, with an afternoon high in the lower-'80s, before falling into the 70s for much of the game, with only a light wind.

After a comfortable morning, along with a nice but slightly warm afternoon, in which the temperature should peak around 82 degrees, expect a game time temperature of about 77, before falling to right around 70 by 8 p.m.

Expect clear skies throughout the day and evening, so rain will not be a concern.

Louisiana, who defeated Iowa St., 31-14 in their season-opener back on September 12, before capturing a 34-31 overtime road win over Georgia St. on September 19, has not played since September 26 when they defeated Georgia Southern, 20-18, in their home opener to improve to 3-0, overall, and 2-0 in league play.

The Cajuns are 3-0 to begin a season for the first time since 1988.

Like UL, Coastal Carolina is unbeaten on the season at 3-0, while sporting a 1-0 Sun Belt Conference mark.

The all-time series between the two schools is even, 1-1, with Louisiana capturing 48-7 win over Coastal Carolina last season in Conway, South Carolina.

You can hear all the play-by-play on ESPN 1420, espn1420.com, and the ESPN 1420 mobile app, beginning with the Tailgate Show at 4:30 p.m.

In addition, the game can be heard on as Hot 107.9, 1079ishot.com, and the Hot 107.9 mobile app, beginning with the official pregame show at 5:30 p.m.

Kickoff time is slated for 6:30 p.m.

The game can be viewed on ESPN.