UL Football to Play on ESPN In Season Opener

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will open their 2020 regular-season schedule in front of a national television audience, and they will do so in an early kickoff.

Louisiana, who will travel to Ames, Iowa to take on the nationally ranked Iowa St. Cyclones on Saturday, September 12, with have their season opener aired on ESPN, with kickoff time scheduled for 11 a.m. (CDT).

The Cajuns will actually make four national cable television appearances over their first six games.

UL’s next game, their Sun Belt Conference opener, set for Saturday, September 19 against the Georgia St. Panthers in Atlanta, Georgia, will also begin at 11 a.m., with that contest carried by ESPN2.

In addition, the Sun Belt Conference announce on Tuesday that the start time for Louisiana's October 7 game at Appalachian State has been moved up 6:30 p.m. (CDT), with that game airing on ESPN.

Meanwhile, UL's game against UAB, set for Friday, October 23 in Birmingham, Alabama, is now scheduled to begin at 7 p.m., with that game being televised on the CBS Sports Network.

In one final schedule note, the Cajuns' home Sun Belt Conference game against Arkansas St., which had been originally scheduled for Thursday, November 5, has been moved to Saturday, November 7, with a kickoff time to be announced later.

Start times for UL's first two home games, against Georgia Southern (Saturday, September 26) and Coastal Carolina (Saturday, October 17) are still yet to be announced.