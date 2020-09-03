UL Football to Open Season Against Iowa St. in Front of No Fans

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will open up their 2020 regular-season schedule on Saturday, September 12 when they travel to Ames, Iowa to take on the nationally-ranked Iowa St. Cyclones, but they will do so in an empty stadium.

Just two days after announcing on Monday that they would allow 25,000 fans into Jack Trice Stadium, Iowa St. reversed course, with University President Wendy Wintersteen ultimately deciding that no fans will be allowed into the game.

Jack Trice Stadium has a seating capacity of 61,500.

Louisiana won 11 games last season, a school record, finishing the year with an overall mark of 11-3, while Iowa St. went 7-6.

Kickoff time for Louisiana/Iowa St. is set for 11 a.m.