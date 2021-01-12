UL Football to Add Nebraska Transfer Matthew Anderson

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will apparently be adding a Louisiana native who began his collegiate career at a Big Ten school to their 2021 college football roster.

Offensive lineman Matthew Anderson, who was a member of the Nebraska Cornhuskers the previous two seasons, shared on social media on Monday that he is transferring to Louisiana.

A native of Leesville, Louisiana, Anderson redshirted in 2019, before not seeing any game action during the 2020 season.

A graduate of Leesville High School, Andeson was a key member of an offensive line that helped the Wampus Cats win 23 games over his junior and senior seasons.

As a prep senior, Anderson helped Leesville to a perfect 10-0 regular-season record, the first-ever for the school, as well as a spot in the Class 4A semifinal, he first semifinal appearance for the school in 20 years.

A first-team All-State selection as a senior, Anderson was rated as a three-star recruit at the offensive tackle position coming out of high school.

An outstanding athlete, Anderson also played tennis in high school.

Also an outstanding student, Anderson was named to the Nebraska Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll last spring.

The 6-foot-6, 255-pound Anderson did receive an offer from Louisiana coming out of high school, along with offers from such schools as Louisiana Tech and Western Kentucky.

Anderson seems like a quality student-athlete, who can help the program in a number of areas, including adding talent and depth to the offensive line, next season, and beyond.

We welcome Matthew back to Louisiana and welcome him to the Ragin' Cajun program.