UL Football to Add Jeff Burris as Assistant Coach

For the second time in as many weeks, the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns are reportedly going to add a former NFL player to their coaching staff for the 2021 college football season.

Football Scoop and Philadelphia Sports reported on Tuesday night that Louisiana is going to hire former NFL assistant coach Jeff Burris, a former first-round draft pick, to its staff.

Last week, Darnell Stapleton, who was a starter at right guard for the Pittsburgh Steelers when they won Super Bowl XLIII following the 2008 NFL season, joined UL's staff as an assistant offensive line coach.

The 48-year old Burris served as cornerbacks coach at Louisiana Tech for the previous three seasons (2018-2020).

A native of Rock Hill, South Carolina, Burris played his college football at Notre Dame where he was named a consensus first-team All-American in 1993.

Following a stellar collegiate career, one in which he compiled ten interceptions on defense, while also rushing for another ten touchdowns on offense, Buris was selected by the Buffalo Bills in the first round (27th overall) of the 1994 NFL Draft.

In four seasons with the Bills (1994-1997), Burris accumulated 145 tackles and six interceptions, before totaling 287 tackles and ten interceptions over four seasons (1998-2001) with the Indianapolis Colts.

The final NFL stop for Burris was a two-year stint with the Cincinnati Bengals (2002-2003), where he racked up 104 tackles and three interceptions.

Over his ten seasons in the NFL, Burris appeared in 144 games, including 120 as a starter, registering 536 tackles and 19 interceptions.

Following his playing career, Burris began his coaching career with the Sacramento Sea Lions of the United Football League in 2011.

In 2012, Burris served as cornerbacks coach for Massachusetts before becoming an assistant defensive backs coach for the Miami Dolphins from 2013-2015.

In 2016, Burris worked as a defensive analyst for Notre Dame prior to heading to Northern Iowa, where he was defensive backs coach in 2017.

In 2018, Burris accepted the cornerbacks coaching position at Louisiana Tech.