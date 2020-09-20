UL Football Stays Put in AP Top 25 Poll

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns remain put in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll, which was released on Sunday.

Louisiana is once again at #19 in this week's poll, the same slot they were last week.

In addition, UL is #25 in this week's Amway Coaches Top 25 poll, which is down four spots from last week.

Last week, the Cajuns were ranked in both polls for the first time in school history following their 31-14 win over previous 23rd-ranked Iowa St., marking the first time in school history that they defeated a ranked opponent on the road.

Louisiana stayed perfect on the young season on Saturday, defeating the Georgia St. Panthers, 34-31 in overtime, to improve their record to 2-0, overall, and 1-0 in Sun Belt Conference play.

UL returns to action this Saturday when they play host to the Georgia Southern Eagles in a Sun Belt Conference contest, which will represent their home opener.

Kickoff time at Cajun Field is scheduled for 11 a.m.

The Coaches Poll includes schools from the Big Ten Conference this week.

The AP Poll, which still does not feature any teams from the Big Ten, which voted last week to begin their season in late October, has Clemson, once again, as the top-ranked team, followed by Alabama, Oklahoma, Georgia, and Florida in spots 2-5.

Rounding out the top ten, in spots 6-10, respectively, are LSU, Notre Dame, Texas (tie for 8th), Auburn (tie for 8th), and Texas A&M.

At 11-15, it's North Carolina, Miami, UCF, Cincinnati, and Oklahoma St., followed by Tennessee, Memphis, BYU, Louisiana, and Virginia Tech in spots 16-20.

Finally, in spots 21-25, it's Pitt, Army, Kentucky, Louisville, and Marshall.

