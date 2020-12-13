UL Football Stays Put in AP Top 25 Poll

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, who were idle this weekend, stay in the same position that they were in last week in one of the major top 25 college football polls.

Louisiana checks in at number 17 in this week's Associated Press Top 25 poll, which was released on Sunday, the same spot they were in a week ago.

Earlier on Sunday, Louisiana was voted number 18 in the Amway Coaches Top 25 poll.

Last week, the Cajuns were ranked at number 17 Coaches Poll, while also checking in at number 17 in the Coaches Poll.

Also last week, UL was ranked at number 19 in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Louisiana ran their current win streak to six on Friday, December 4, defeating Appalachian St. Mountaineers, 24-21, in a Sun Belt Conference contest in Boone, North Carolina in their regular-season finale.

UL is currently 9-1, overall, and 7-1 in Sun Belt Conference play, winning the Western Division title and securing them a spot in the league championship game for the third consecutive year.

The Cajuns return to action on Saturday, December 19 when they travel to Conway, South Carolina to take on the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship.

Kickoff time is now slated for 2:30 p.m.

In the latest AP poll, Alabama is listed at the top-ranked team in the land, followed by Notre Dame, Ohio St., Clemson, and Texas A&M in spots 2-5.

Rounding out the top ten, at 6-10, respectively, are Cincinnati, Indiana, Iowa St., Coastal Carolina, and Georgia.

At 11-15, the poll lists Florida, Oklahoma, USC, BYU, and Northwestern, followed by North Carolina, Louisiana, Iowa, Miami, and Tulsa in spots 16-20.

Finally, in positions 21-25, are Texas, Liberty, Buffalo, North Carolina St., and San Jose St.

View the complete poll.