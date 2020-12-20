UL Football Rises in Both Top 25 Polls

After the Sun Belt Conference Title Game was canceled against Coastal Carolina on Saturday Cajun Nation was left disappointed and feeling very unsatisfied when the Chanticleers had to cancel due to COVID.

However, after Cincinnati won the AAC Championship to claim to top Group of 5 program for the 2020 season the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns moved up in each Top 25 Poll this week.

In the AP Poll, Louisiana moved up one spot to No. 16 and in the Coaches Poll, they also moved up one spot to No. 17.

We're now waiting to see where the Cajuns will head for their upcoming bowl game.

Meanwhile, let's take a look at the rest of the Top 25 of each poll and how the regular season finished out in college football.

AP Top 25

Alabama Clemson Ohio State Notre Dame Texas A&M Cincinnati Indiana Oklahoma Coastal Carolina Florida Georgia Iowa State BYU North Carolina Northwestern Louisiana Iowa Miami San Jose State Texas USC Tulsa Liberty NC State Oregon

Others Receiving Votes: Oklahoma State 115, Army 36, Buffalo 15, UCF 14, Marshall 13, Ball State 11, Washington 7, UAB 5, North Dakota State 4, TCU 4, Memphis 2, Colorado 1

Coaches Poll Top 25

Alabama Clemson Ohio State Notre Dame Texas A&M Cincinnati Oklahoma Indiana Georgia Florida Coastal Carolina Iowa State Northwestern North Carolina BYU Iowa Louisiana Miami USC San Jose State Oklahoma State NC State Liberty Texas Tulsa

Others Receiving Votes: Oregon 115, Army 61, Auburn 27, Colorado 16, Ball State 13, Washington 11, Wisconsin 10, SMU 10, Buffalo 9, UAB 5, Boise State 4, Utah 2, Nevada 2

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

For all my sports posts and to hear my inner sports thoughts, make sure to keep up with me on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook