UL Football Rises in Both Top 25 Polls

After the Sun Belt Conference Title Game was canceled against Coastal Carolina on Saturday Cajun Nation was left disappointed and feeling very unsatisfied when the Chanticleers had to cancel due to COVID.

However, after Cincinnati won the AAC Championship to claim to top Group of 5 program for the 2020 season the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns moved up in each Top 25 Poll this week.

In the AP Poll, Louisiana moved up one spot to No. 16 and in the Coaches Poll, they also moved up one spot to No. 17.

We're now waiting to see where the Cajuns will head for their upcoming bowl game.

Meanwhile, let's take a look at the rest of the Top 25 of each poll and how the regular season finished out in college football.

AP Top 25

  1. Alabama
  2. Clemson
  3. Ohio State
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Texas A&M
  6. Cincinnati
  7. Indiana
  8. Oklahoma
  9. Coastal Carolina
  10. Florida
  11. Georgia
  12. Iowa State
  13. BYU
  14. North Carolina
  15. Northwestern
  16. Louisiana
  17. Iowa
  18. Miami
  19. San Jose State
  20. Texas
  21. USC
  22. Tulsa
  23. Liberty
  24. NC State
  25. Oregon

Others Receiving Votes: Oklahoma State 115, Army 36, Buffalo 15, UCF 14, Marshall 13, Ball State 11, Washington 7, UAB 5, North Dakota State 4, TCU 4, Memphis 2, Colorado 1

Coaches Poll Top 25

  1. Alabama
  2. Clemson
  3. Ohio State
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Texas A&M
  6. Cincinnati
  7. Oklahoma
  8. Indiana
  9. Georgia
  10. Florida
  11. Coastal Carolina
  12. Iowa State
  13. Northwestern
  14. North Carolina
  15. BYU
  16. Iowa
  17. Louisiana
  18. Miami
  19. USC
  20. San Jose State
  21. Oklahoma State
  22. NC State
  23. Liberty
  24. Texas
  25. Tulsa

Others Receiving Votes: Oregon 115, Army 61, Auburn 27, Colorado 16, Ball State 13, Washington 11, Wisconsin 10, SMU 10, Buffalo 9, UAB 5, Boise State 4, Utah 2, Nevada 2

 

