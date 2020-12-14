UL Football Rises Again in ESPN Power Index

For the sixth time in the last nine weeks, the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns climbed in the latest ESPN College Football Power Index, which was released on Sunday.

Louisiana, who were idle last week, after defeating the Appalachian St. Mountaineers, 24-21, in a Sun Belt Conference tilt in Boone, North Carolina back on December 4, is up one spot, to #35 in this week's ESPN Power Index, their highest position since opening week.

The Cajuns, who are currently riding a six-game win streak, are ranked number 17 in this week's AP Top 25 poll, which was released on Sunday, while also checking in at number 18 in the Coaches Poll.

Currently, the Cajuns are 9-1, overall, and 7-1 in Sun Belt Conference play and have clinched the Western Division, meaning they have qualified for the league's title game for the third-consecutive season.

Louisiana returns to action this Saturday, December 19 when they travel to Conway, South Carolina to take on the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship.

Kickoff time is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

Louisiana, who has lost in the Sun Belt Conference title game in each of the last two seasons to Appalachian St., will be looking to take home the outright conference title and avenge their only loss of the year, a 30-27 setback to Coastal Carolina in a game played at Cajun Field back on October 14.

Alabama is atop the ESPN Power Index this week, with Ohio St., Clemson, Georgia, and Oklahoma in spots 2-5, respectively.

Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Florida, Texas, and Texas A&M are listed at 6-10, respectively.

LSU is listed at number 29 this week, down one spot from a week ago.

Louisiana is listed as the second-highest-rated school from the Sun Belt Conference, with Coastal Carolina five spots ahead at #30.