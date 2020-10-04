UL Football Returns to Top 25 Polls

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns have returned to the national rankings of both major polls following a one-week absence.

Louisiana, who was ranked in both the AP Top 25 poll, as well as the USA Today/Amway Coaches Top 25 poll two weeks ago, before dropping out of both last week, returned to the rankings in both this week, coming in at number 23 in both.

The Cajuns. who are 3-0, overall and 2-0 in Sun Belt Conference play, return to the gridiron on Saturday when they host the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in a Sun Belt Conference match-up at Cajun Field.

Kickoff time is scheduled for 11 a.m.

As for the LSU Tigers, they come in at number 16 in the AP Poll and number 17 in the Coaches Poll.

The Tigers recorded their first win of the season last Saturday, defeating the Vanderbilt Commodores, 41-7, in an SEC tilt.

Clemson remains the top team in the country in both polls this week, followed by Alabama.

The AP Poll has Georgia, Florida, and Notre Dame in the 3-5 spots, while the Coaches Poll has Florida and Georgia tied for third, with Notre Dame at number five.

Rounding out the top ten in the AP Poll, it's Ohio St., Miami, North Carolina, Penn St., and Oklahoma St., while the Coaches Poll has Ohio St., Miami, Penn St., North Carolina, and Oklahoma St. ranked 6-10, respectively.

Iowa St., who Louisiana defeated earlier this season, is ranked number 24 in both polls, following their 37-30 win over Oklahoma last Saturday, which moved them to 2-1 on the season.

View the complete AP poll.

View the complete Coaches poll.