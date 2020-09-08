UL Football Recruit Zy McDonald Has Monster First Week

A dual-threat quarterback who is verbally committed to the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns began his 2020 prep season with a bang last week.

Zy McDonald, who attends Ridgeland High School, located in Ridgeland. Mississippi, had a monster game, the first of his senior season, helping his team to a 34-14 season-opening victory over Pearl High School on Friday night.

McDonald piled up 489 total yards and five touchdowns, including 343 passing yards and three touchdowns, as well as 146 rushing yards and two more scores.

The 5-foot-10, 185-pound McDonald issued a verbal pledge to Louisiana back in May.

McDonald was also reportedly offered by such schools as Army, Georgia St., Jackson St., and Navy.