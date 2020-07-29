UL Football Recruit Ty Cooper Lists Cajuns in His Final 12

Could the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns be a little closer to landing a prep standout from The Magnolia State?

Ty Cooper, who currently attends Louisville High School, located in Louisville, Mississippi, shared on social media on Tuesday that he has narrowed his list of potential colleges to 12, and that Louisiana has made the cut.

Along with UL, Cooper lists Southern Miss, Jackson St., Illinois, Memphis, Alcorn St. Tennessee, Colorado, Ole Miss, Tulane, Mississippi St., and Arkansas St. as the 12 schools he's still considering.

A 6-foot-4, 240-pound defensive end, Cooper compiled 63 tackles, including nine sacks as a junior last season.

Also, an outstanding student, Cooper currently carries a 3.9 GPA.

Cooper is scheduled to graduate high school next spring.