UL Football Recruit Shield Taylor Offered By Michigan St.

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns apparently have some more serious competition in their quest to land a prep standout from central Louisiana to one of their future recruiting classes, in the form of a Big Ten school.

Shield Taylor, a tight end who attends Alexandria Senior High School in Alexandria, shared on social media over the weekend that he has been extended an offer by Michigan St., his fifth offer from a Power Five school.

Louisiana offered a scholarship to Taylor back in February.

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound Taylor is scheduled to graduate high school next spring.

Taylor has also reportedly been offered by Stanford, Arkansas, Duke, Georgia Tech, Boise St., Memphis, North Texas, Tulane, Army, Arkansas St., Cornell, Dartmouth, New Mexico, South Alabama, Texas St., ULM and Northwestern St.